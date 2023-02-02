Louisiana US House members back bill to end remote work for federal workers 

Louisiana’s Republican U.S. House members are among those demanding America’s federal workers return to the office in a bill that cleared the House late Wednesday largely along party lines, USA Today Network reports.

U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson, Julia Letlow and Steve Scalise all voted for the bill that would revert to remote working policies in place before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Supporters of the bill claim the reduction in on-site office personnel has created both inconveniences and hardships from delays in securing passports to veterans unable to obtain records needed to secure health care to delays in Louisiana hurricane victims receiving FEMA benefits. Read the full story.