Louisiana unemployment rate drops to lowest level since June 2019 

Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is at its lowest point since June 2019, the Louisiana Workforce Commission announced today.

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Louisiana’s 4.3 percent unemployment rate in January dropped 0.1 percentage points from the December 2021 rate of 4.4% and dropped 2.2 percentage points from the January 2021 rate of 6.5%. The rate has declined from the previous month in 20 of the last 21 months and declined over the year for 11 straight months, as Louisiana’s economy recovers from the initial shock waves caused by the pandemic and the efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Preliminary data for January 2022 also shows that seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 3,600 jobs from December 2021 to 1.9 million and gained 50,400 jobs from January 2021. The state has added 190,500 jobs from the COVID-19 employment low point of 1,709,500 jobs in April 2020.

Baton Rouge, which currently has roughly 399,000 jobs, lost 2,300 from December 2021 but gained 10,600 from January 2021.

Today’s report doesn’t reflect any changes that may have been caused by the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. See the report from LWC here.