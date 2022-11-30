Louisiana unemployment rate again sets record low 

Louisiana’s unemployment rate is again at a record low, sitting at 3.1%, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s latest not seasonally adjusted employment report.

The October rate was 0.4 percentage points lower than September’s 3.5%, which was the previous record. Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is lower still, at 2.7%, down from 3.2% in September and 3.7% in October 2021.

The number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals in Louisiana increased by 7,107 from September to October, to 2,025,972. The figure is the eighth highest since LWC has been recording that statistic and the highest level since April 2018. Compared to October 2021, the number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 50,791. See the report.