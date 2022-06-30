Louisiana Travel Association president to lead Visit Baton Rouge

Jill Kidder, currently president and CEO of the Louisiana Travel Association, will be the next leader of Visit Baton Rouge.

Current Visit Baton Rouge CEO Paul Arrigo has announced plans to retire in September.

The other finalists were Milton Segarra, former CEO of Coastal Mississippi, a regional tourism organization; and Jay Tusa, former executive director of the Tourist Development Council for Walton County, Florida. The three were interviewed June 13-15 in public meetings and also met separately with stakeholders.

“The board has ambitious goals to take Baton Rouge to the next level as a destination and we believe Jill has the experience and the love for our city and state to take us there,” says Claude Reynaud Jr., who chairs the Visit Baton Rouge board.