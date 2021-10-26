Louisiana to get $595M federal disaster aid for Hurricanes Laura, Delta

Louisiana will receive $595 million in federal disaster block grant aid to help with housing restoration and other recovery needs from last year’s back-to-back blows of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the state’s two U.S. senators announced today.

While welcomed by officials as critical to rebuilding efforts in southwest Louisiana, the money falls far short of the multibillion-dollar estimates of need, offering only about 20% of the $3 billion in assistance requested by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

It also comes 14 months after Laura wrecked the Lake Charles region, a delay that had locals questioning whether the nation had forgotten them.

“It has been over a year since Louisiana was hammered by Hurricane Laura and this relief has taken far too long,” Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said in a statement. “This funding is a welcome first step, but there is more work to be done to return southwest Louisiana to wholeness.”

GOP U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said the money will provide “a helping hand as we rebuild.”

“Louisianians are still reeling from the damage left by Laura and Delta,” he said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will oversee the block grant aid, which will require the state to outline plans for spending the money and receive federal approval of the plans. The state Office of Community Development will oversee the spending. Read the full story.