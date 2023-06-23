Louisiana student loan borrowers better positioned to resume payments

LSU finance professor R. Kelley Pace says borrowers who attended Louisiana schools such as LSU and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette may be better positioned to resume making payments when the pause on student loan payments ends.

The pandemic-era pause on payments is set to end by Aug. 30, and 639,300 Louisianans will have to resume making payments on their average debt of $35,000 per person, reports L’Observateur.

Students from local schools have lower amounts of debt than the national average, as well as higher graduation rates and mid-career earnings than those who attended other institutions in the region, Pace says. He adds that the TOPS program has also likely helped Louisiana students keep their debt amounts low.

The resumption of payments will have an effect on the economy, but Pace, who is also director of LSU’s Real Estate Research Institute, says the impact on mortgage payments may be limited.

“The individuals with the highest student loan loads [debt/income] may not have been as active in borrowing for housing as they may not have had sufficient incomes to obtain loans,” he says. “However, they very well may have car loans, credit card debt and rental payments, so issues could appear there.”

Because the White House paused payments on student loans three years ago, the forbearance on student debt will amount to about $185 billion that otherwise would have been paid, reports The New York Times. (Subscription)

The Biden administration has proposed a program to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt, based on certain income limits, but that plan has been challenged in the Supreme Court, which is expected to rule on the case by the end of the month.