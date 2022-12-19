Louisiana still has more job openings than unemployed workers 

Louisiana has more open jobs than unemployed workers, The Daily Advertiser reports. The state had 162,000 job openings in October—the second-most during a single month in the past decade.

Through October, Louisiana had more than 1.5 million job openings, more than in any full year since at least 2012 and more than two openings per unemployed worker for the first time on record.

Additionally, about 91,000 Louisiana workers left their jobs in October, either voluntarily or involuntarily. Compared to October 2021, Louisiana has seen separations increase 4.6%—or by 4,000—which ranks as the 13th-largest increase of all states.

