Louisiana sports betting revenue drops in May 

Louisiana’s sports betting continued a downward trend in May, which experts believe is tied to raging inflation, The Center Square reports.

Louisiana’s casinos and racinos (combined racetrack and casino facilities) took in $171.1 million in sports bets last month, with about $28.4 million in wagers on the retail side and roughly $142.6 million through mobile betting. Those figures translated into $2.4 million in taxes from the mobile sports book and about $268,209 from retail.

Mobile sports betting reached a high of $211 million in wagers in February, the first full month it was legal in Louisiana, and has since gradually declined. In total for 2022, there’s been nearly $786 million in mobile wagers, generating almost $10.3 million in taxes, according to data from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

While May’s mobile wagers came in far less than April’s, the hold last month topped 15%, compared to just 1.8% in April.

“We collected more taxes with $44 million less in wagering,” LGCB Chair Ronnie Johns said at the board’s June 16 meeting. “That’s what the win ration will do for you.”

Johns noted that retail and mobile sports betting has generated about $12.6 million in taxes paid since it was legalized last year. Read the full story.