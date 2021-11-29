Louisiana Sonic franchisee sells to California-based group

Kergan Bros., the largest Sonic franchisee in Louisiana, sold its 56 locations to a California-based franchisee with locations in Texas and the Midwest, documents from the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court show, The Daily Advertiser reports.

The locations were purchased by Guerney Holdings, based in Los Angeles.

The documents did not disclose the sale price for the locations. Kergan Bros. began its Sonic franchising in 1977 and employs more than 2,000 workers across the state, according to its website.

Kergan Bros. owned locations around Alexandria, Baton Rouge and New Orleans as well as in Acadiana. Read the full story.