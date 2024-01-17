Louisiana shrimpers suing federal government over turtle protection policy 

The Louisiana Shrimper’s Association, backed by the conservative Pelican Institute, is going up against the Biden administration to overturn a new fishing rule that it says hampers Louisiana shrimpers’ efforts to compete against foreign imports.

Specifically, the association’s lawsuit challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service rule that requires shrimping boats to be equipped with a device that helps the boats avoid disturbing sea turtles.

The LSA says in an announcement about the suit that NMFS “failed to consider evidence that turtles do not interact with shrimpers in inshore waters,” adding that the turtles’ nesting sites are thriving.

The cost of implementing the rule that would require the skimmer trawl vessels to use a turtle excluder device would be “disastrous” for Louisiana shrimpers, who are already reportedly living on “slim margins,” the association argues.