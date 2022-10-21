Louisiana sets low-unemployment record in September

Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4% in September, the fourth consecutive month in which a record low was posted, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The rate has declined for 19 consecutive months, with the state not experiencing an over-the-month increase since April 2020.

The 3.4% rate marked a 0.1 percentage point drop from August and a 1.4 percentage point decline from September 2021.

“Our state unemployment rate is now lower than the national rate, and we have added 226,000 jobs since the worst of the pandemic,” says Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The Baton Rouge metropolitan statistical area recorded a total of 402,000 jobs for the month, 800 more than in August and 11,300 more than in September 2021.

Statewide, the education and health services sector saw the largest gain with 1,700 jobs added from August, followed by the construction sector and leisure and hospitality, which both gained 1,100 jobs. Read the full report.