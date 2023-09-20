Louisiana sees record low unemployment in August

Louisiana reported its lowest unemployment rate on record last month, the Louisiana Workforce Commision announced on Tuesday.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state’s unemployment rate was 3.3% for August. The gross number of unemployed individuals also reached a record low of 68,814.

Compared to the same month last year, Louisiana’s rate of employment was up 1.8%, with 1,964,600 individuals employed.

Nationally, August unemployment rates were higher in 10 states, stable in 38, and lower in two. The national unemployment rate, sitting at 3.8%, rose by 0.3 of a percentage point from July but changed little from August 2022. Maryland had the lowest unemployment rate in August at 1.7%, with Nevada reporting the highest at 5.4%.