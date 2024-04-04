Louisiana sees job gains in February but also higher unemployment

Louisiana continues to show employment gains, according to figures released Wednesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Louisiana’s total nonfarm employment stood at 1,951,400 in February, an increase of 10,300 jobs from January. Compared to February 2023, total nonfarm employment rose by 2,900. This marks 35 consecutive months of year-over-year job growth.

Louisiana’s private sector employment stood at 1,631,800 in February, an increase of 9,300 jobs from January. Compared to February 2023, private sector employment rose by 1,600.

Total nonfarm employment in the Baton Rouge metropolitan statistical area grew from 417,400 in January to 420,600 in February, an increase of 2,800 jobs.

Of Louisiana’s nine metropolitan statistical areas, only Hammond saw a decrease in total nonfarm employment from January to February. New Orleans saw the largest increase, adding 4,100 jobs.

Louisiana reported a 4.4% unemployment rate for February, an increase of 0.1% from January and an increase of 0.9% from February 2023. Baton Rouge reported the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.8%, and Hammond reported the highest unemployment rate in the state at 5%.

Louisiana’s recent job gains reflect national trends. In February, U.S. employers added a “surprising” 275,000 jobs despite high interest rates.