Louisiana retains title for highest combined state and local sales taxes

Louisiana consumers pay the highest average combined state and local sales taxes in the nation, according to the latest report by Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation.

High sales taxes can induce buyers to shop across borders or purchase products online, the Tax Foundation says. Businesses sometimes locate just outside the borders of high sales-tax areas to avoid being subjected to their rates.

Sales taxes are regressive, which means they tend to place the greatest burden on low-income consumers.

Louisiana’s average combined state and local sales tax is 9.55%, edging out Tennessee’s 9.547%. Arkansas (9.48%), Washington (9.29%) and Alabama (9.22%) round out the top five.

Louisiana’s state rate of 4.45% ranks 38th in the nation, but the average local rate of 5.1% is second only to Alabama’s 5.24%. Louisiana’s relatively generous homestead exemption helps keep property taxes low, which encourages local jurisdictions to rely on sales taxes for revenue.

Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon do not charge state sales taxes, though Alaska allows localities to charge local sales taxes.

Louisiana may not hold the top spot for very much longer. A temporary 0.45% state sales tax lawmakers enacted in 2018 to stabilize the budget is scheduled to roll off in 2025, which would drop the state rate to 4%.