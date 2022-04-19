Louisiana residents split when it comes to satisfaction with property insurers

Respondents to the 2022 Louisiana Survey who have filed an insurance claim for property damage were evenly split on whether they were satisfied with how the company handled their claim.

The new report comes as the Legislature considers changes to how the state governs property insurance following two particularly destructive hurricane seasons. Long-delayed claims, dealing with multiple and sometimes unqualified adjusters, and making sure homeowners are aware of their policy’s deductibles are among the issues lawmakers have raised.

Among the survey’s findings:

Forty percent of Louisiana policyholders filed a claim for property damage in the past two years through their homeowner’s insurance, flood insurance or renter’s insurance.

Respondents who said they have filed a claim are split evenly between those who are satisfied (47%) and those who are dissatisfied (47%) with how their insurance company has handled the claim.

Fifty-seven percent of homeowner’s insurance policyholders said they pay more now than a year ago, as do 50% of flood insurance policyholders and 45% of auto insurance policyholders. Very few said the price of insurance has dropped.

Majorities of all respondents—not just policyholders—said the cost of homeowner’s insurance (67%), flood insurance (74%) and auto insurance (72%) is higher in Louisiana than in other states.

The report released today is the third of six based on this year’s Louisiana Survey, which the Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication conducts. The poll’s margin of error is 5.8 percentage points.