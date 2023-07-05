Louisiana regulators join other states in scrutinizing utilities’ political expenses

At least three states—Colorado, Connecticut and Maine—passed laws this spring barring utilities from charging customers for their lobbying, public relations spending and dues to political trade associations.

In Louisiana, charging ratepayers for political expenses is frowned upon but not explicitly banned, so the Public Service Commission has launched an effort to see if new rules are needed.

“I believe if customers do not have a choice of their utility, those customers should not pay for advertising, lobbying or rebranding that is arguably unnecessary for an insulated monopoly,” PSC Commissioner Craig Greene, who represents much of the Capital Region, says in a prepared statement. “The Commission’s investigation will either show we are already fully protecting customers, or provide recommendations for how to further protect customers.”

Commissioner Davante Lewis, who also represents parts of the Capital Region and is the PSC’s newest member, launched the effort with the support of Greene, a Republican, and fellow Democrat Foster Campbell. Republicans Eric Skrmetta and Mike Francis voted against Lewis’ proposal.

Before the vote, Skrmetta said the effort would be redundant, since the commission already audits the utilities and identifies expenses ratepayers shouldn’t have to cover. He said the review could create unnecessary work for staff or unnecessary costs if consultants are hired.

Entergy Louisiana has removed expenditures associated with political lobbying from regulated rates for more than 20 years, company officials say. Shareholders, not ratepayers, support lobbying expenses, which are reported in compliance with the Louisiana Code of Governmental Ethics, Entergy says.

Writing in The New York Times, David Pomerantz with the Energy and Policy Institute argues that such investigations are needed because utilities are “using their outsized political power to slow down the clean energy transition, and they are probably using your money to do it.”