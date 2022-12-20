Louisiana receives corps approval for Mid-Barataria sediment diversion project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved permits this week for the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project, capping off a six-year environmental review process.

Construction of the project, which will divert sediment into the Barataria Basin impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, could begin next year if funding is approved by the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a Monday announcement that the project is the first of its kind and will help with the region’s land loss.

The project uses “engineering with nature” principles to reestablish a consistent flow of sediment from the Mississippi River to the Barataria Basin, which is sandwiched between the river and Bayou Lafourche, helping to build and sustain up to 26,000 acres of wetlands to the estuary. The wetlands will create a buffer for storm surge protection for communities in southeast Louisiana, while improving habitats for aquatic species and wildlife.

State officials also pointed to the economic benefits construction will bring to surrounding communities.

Chip Kline, chair of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, contends that the approval Monday “represents a turning point in the story of Louisiana’s coast.”

