Louisiana ranks as 34th most entrepreneurial state

When it comes to entrepreneurship, Louisiana ranks 34th, according to a report released today by Heartland Forward.

The Arkansas-based think tank created the list based on how attractive and fertile each state is for young companies, using data like percent of adult population with a bachelor’s degree or higher and percent of households with a computer.

The report gives an actual value for certain aspects of the state, like households with a computer and businesses’ research and development spending per million people, but also gives a “try” value, which the think tank describes as “challenging, but attainable, goals.”

The measures for Louisiana with the biggest difference between the actual and “try” values are young firm deals per million people, business research and development spending per million people, and young firm capital investments per million people.

The Capital Region, however, outperforms the rest of the state in many of the metrics on the report, says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence at BRAC.

In terms of computers per household and adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, the Baton Rouge area is higher than the state average, he says, and when it comes to young firm deals, Baton Rouge is ahead of other Louisiana metro areas, excluding New Orleans.

Still, some metrics in the report are real issues around the state, he says, including in Baton Rouge, in terms of access to capital, venture capital investment and angel investment.

In order for states to cultivate more entrepreneurs, the report’s researchers suggest actions including funding entrepreneurial support organizations, improving access to high-speed internet and investing in higher education.