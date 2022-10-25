Louisiana ranks 39th for business tax climate, up three spots from year ago

In what’s become something of an annual tradition, the Tax Foundation once again doesn’t think much of Louisiana’s business tax climate, ranking it 39th on its 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index.

The ranking is three spots higher than last year’s ranking of No. 42.

The index from the Washington, D.C., policy group is not based on how much states collect in taxes. Rather, it’s meant to show how well states structure their systems according to the Tax Foundation, which prefers simplicity, low rates and a broad base. The absence of a major type of tax is a common factor among many of the top 10 states.

Louisiana ranks 32nd for corporate taxes and 25th for individual taxes—an improvement over last year’s 34th sport for both categories. The state ranks 48th for sales taxes, 23rd for property taxes, and 6th for unemployment insurance taxes, mostly unchanged from the foundation’s 2022 report.

Wyoming ranks first on the 2022 index and New Jersey ranks last. See the report.