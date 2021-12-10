Louisiana ranked as 44th best state for business  

Louisiana came in at No. 44 in CNBC’s annual list of top states for business, ranking ahead of just Mississippi, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Maine, Hawaii and Alaska.

To rank America’s Top States for Business in 2021, CNBC scored all 50 states on 85 metrics in 10 broad categories of competitiveness. Each category is weighted based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials, so the list essentially ranks the states based on the attributes they use to sell themselves.

While Louisiana came in behind in the overall ranking, there were two highlights in the Bayou State’s scores: Louisiana came in at No. 3 for the cost of doing business category, because of its relatively low business tax burdens and readily available office and industrial space. The state also came in at No. 23 in the access to capital category, due to business-friendly lenders.

Virginia is at the top of the list for business, according to these metrics. Following Virginia are North Carolina, Utah, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Minnesota, Colorado, Washington and Ohio. See the rankings.