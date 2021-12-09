Louisiana employee quitting rate surged heading into fall

Louisiana workers increasingly walked away from their jobs in September as the number of quits rose 25 percent, the largest increase in the South, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Many Americans are leaving their jobs for better work conditions and pay as the country experiences a historically fast economic recovery.

Although Louisiana experienced a high number of worker resignations in early fall, it seems to have been an anomaly for the region.

The number of job openings in the South as a whole has remained below all other U.S. regions since the beginning of the year, with openings peaking around July and trending downward through September.

High turnover rates in industries drove quitting in the western U.S., where rates were high in states such as Montana, Oregon and Utah. Resignations in the education sector have risen at the fastest pace of any industry this year and have heightened quitting rates in Northeastern states like Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Read the full story.