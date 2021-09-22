Louisiana Public Service Commission Zoom meeting hacked

The Louisiana Public Service Commission’s business and executive session Zoom meeting was hacked at around 10 a.m. this morning.

Hackers took advantage of Zoom’s software and the meeting’s public access rules and shared “distracting and lewd videos and images,” according to David Zito, executive assistant to PSC chair Dr. Craig Greene.

The commission was able to continue with the meeting as the IT department worked to limit interruptions. IT moved quickly, Zito says, and was able to limit the hacker’s screen shares to less than three seconds.

Zito believes there were around 193 participants in the Zoom meeting.

“My understanding is this happens everywhere around the country,” he says. “There are public meetings on Zoom and people like to disrupt.”

Neither the commission nor the IT department knows the identity of the hacker, Zito says.

Later on in the meeting, the commission passed a motion unanimously urging the Louisiana Legislature to allow all options for the federal government to provide assistance as it pertains to the Stafford Act, a disaster relief and emergency assistance act.

Presently, Zito says, investor-owned utilities cannot access the funds allocated in the act, but this change would allow for direct aid to utility company customers, including residents and other companies