Louisiana pension system lost $1B in investments last year

The Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System lost $1 billion in investments last year, as the plan’s unfunded liabilities increased $600 million, according to an independent auditor’s report.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office issued a contracted audit report for LASERS last month that shows the total pension liability for the system stood at $20.8 billion on June 30, 2022, up from $20.2 billion a year earlier.

The liability increased $600 million as the net position restricted for pensions dropped by $1.5 billion, from about $14.7 billion in 2021 to $13.2 billion in 2022.

“This decrease can be attributed to a decrease in investments of $1,514,029,005 caused by increased market volatility triggered by inflationary pressures,” according to the report.

The decrease followed a roughly $3.3 billion net increase between 2020 and 2021, which was “attributed to market recovery realized from a combination of federal stimulus and vaccine development in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report reads.

