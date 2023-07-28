Louisiana, other states, using federal climate funding for other projects 

With $14 billion in new federal funding, the infrastructure law passed in 2021 was supposed to jolt efforts to protect the U.S. highway network from a changing climate and curb carbon emissions that are warming the planet.

However, as The Washington Post reports, new records show the effort is off to an unsteady start so far with hundreds of millions of dollars being spent on other projects that aren’t directly related to climate.

Last year, 38 states made use of a provision in the law to shift about $755 million to general-purpose highway construction accounts, according to Federal Highway Administration records. The sum is more than one-quarter of the total annual amount made available to states in two new climate-related programs.

Louisiana used $8.2 million to fund new roundabouts in Ascension Parish near the Tanger Outlets. Other states used millions of the funding for safety projects, highway construction and pavement preservation.

The Biden administration has tried to encourage states to use the money for climate resilience or emission-reduction purposes. Guidance documents for the two programs remind states they are receiving an infusion of funding and to think twice before shifting money around, although many states didn’t heed the advice.

The Federal Highway Administration points to projects in five states as examples of how funding from the new programs is shoring up the nation’s infrastructure for a changing climate. They include raising a 2-mile stretch of highway above a flood plain in Kentucky, deepening the foundations of a bridge on Interstate 20 in South Carolina and raising the elevation of a highway in Louisiana. Read the full story.