Louisiana offshore wind supply chain database highlights industry’s readiness

Global offshore wind company RWE and regional business booster Greater New Orleans Inc. have released the findings of a one-year collaboration to accelerate the engagement of Louisiana’s offshore wind supply chain, reports Biz New Orleans. They say the result is a database showing that more than 123 Louisiana businesses are ready to support the national offshore wind supply chain.

GNO Inc. says companies in the database provide services in six major categories: wind turbine generators; professional services; balance of plant; installation and commissioning; operation and maintenance; and mooring and anchoring.

In August, RWE bid $5.6 million to lease federal waters off Louisiana for wind energy production. The company has a signed memorandum of understanding with Entergy to evaluate the delivery of energy from offshore wind to customers in Louisiana and Texas. Read more.

