Louisiana nursing home owners push back on proposed regulations

Nursing home owners are pushing back on proposed changes to state regulations governing their emergency operations.

Louisiana is expected to update its nursing home rules later this month, a little over a year after a botched evacuation of hundreds of nursing home residents during Hurricane Ida ended with residents dead and hospitalized.

Louisiana Nursing Home Association executive director Mark Berger, speaking last week at a meeting of the Louisiana Department of Health’s nursing home emergency preparedness plan review committee, asked the state health agency to add another avenue for appealing evacuation violations that could lead to a nursing home losing its license.

The state’s current appeal process for nursing home license revocation involves an administrative judge and can take several years to resolve. Berger says the state should consider a secondary process within the health department that is less formal.

