Louisiana Nursery is planning its future while not forgetting its past

Visit one of Louisiana Nurseries’ three locations in the Capital Region and it becomes quickly apparent it’s not a typical nursery.

Each location—two in Baton Rouge and one in Prairieville—features more than 2.5 acres of merchandise, ranging beyond the normal assortment of Southern garden staples to include garden supplies, home decor, collectibles, gifts and pottery.

Since its founding in 1983, it has grown to be the largest independent garden center business in the state and is one of the largest in the South, according to Garden Center magazine’s annual ranking. Last year, the magazine listed Louisiana Nursery as the 36th-largest independent garden center in the nation—ranked by annual retail sales volume.

“Our overall mix of merchandise sets us apart,” says Mitch Mayes, president and owner of Louisiana Nursery. “We’re one of the largest pottery retailers as well as indoor house plant retailers in the United States.”

Pre-pandemic, the three stores were selling about $750,000 worth of indoor plants a year. That shot up during the pandemic and Mayes now estimates the business is selling $1.25 million in houseplants.

