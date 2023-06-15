Louisiana negotiating with companies on three offshore wind farm projects 

Foreign developers have already made proposals to establish wind farms in the Gulf of Mexico that would be managed by Louisiana, according to Governing magazine. The state wants to get at least 5,000 megawatts from offshore wind over the next 12 years.

Norwegian and Japanese wind farm developers have offered bids on at least three projects in the nearshore waters managed by Louisiana, which offers a potentially quicker process for building the Gulf’s first wind turbines.

“We’ve had significant interest,” says Gov. John Bel Edwards, speaking at the recent American Clean Power Conference in New Orleans. Edwards would not identify the companies because of ongoing negotiations with the state Department of Natural Resources.

However, DNR records indicate the state is negotiating offshore wind lease agreements with Mitsubishi-owned Diamond Offshore Wind and Kontiki Winds, a Norwegian company operating in Louisiana under the name Pelican Winds. Read the entire story.

