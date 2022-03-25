Louisiana needs another 2,500 teachers

Louisiana education leaders’ message to state lawmakers was clear: The teacher shortage in K-12 schools has reached emergency levels, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

“This is a crisis for us. We need more teachers,” Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed told the House Education Committee during a hearing Thursday at the state Capitol.

There are about 2,500 certified teacher vacancies across the state, Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley told the committee.

Assuming those teacher vacancies would affect 2,500 classrooms with an average 20 students each, Brumley said that means about 50,000 Louisiana K-12 students are affected by teacher vacancies in the state.

There are about 700,000 Louisiana K-12 students in public schools in total, according to the education department’s website. In response, schools around the state are increasing class sizes and putting large groups of students in cafeterias and gyms because there aren’t enough teachers for instruction.

Part of it stems from fewer graduates becoming teachers in the first place. In 2011, about 3,231 students completed a bachelor’s degree program in Louisiana to become an educator. Since then, the number has shrunk to 2,743, meaning about 500 fewer teachers are entering the workforce than a decade ago. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.