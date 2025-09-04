Louisiana named a top 10 economic growth leader for a fifth straight year

As several multibillion dollar projects progress throughout the state, Louisiana continues to earn national recognition for infrastructure investment and economic growth.

Site Selection magazine’s Global Groundwork Index ranked Louisiana sixth in the nation for 2025—the state’s fifth straight year in the Top 10. Last year, Louisiana ranked fourth on the index.

Taking in all the corporate data since 2021—number of projects, capital investment and jobs—and the most current infrastructure funding data, Site Selection director of programming and analytics Daniel Boyer crunched the numbers on a cumulative and per-capita basis to determine the top 10 U.S. states, top 10 U.S. metros and top 10 countries outside the U.S. in the 2025 Global Groundwork Index.

Earlier this week, the Baton Rouge metropolitan area was named a Top 10 U.S. Metro for economic development by the magazine.

Louisiana Economic Development in a social media post points to the state’s utilities as powering the state’s success in the rankings. Louisiana is one of only four states with multiple utilities recognized as leaders in economic development—both Entergy and Cleco earned national honors for their role in driving investment and job creation.