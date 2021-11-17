Louisiana Motor Truck Association joins suit over vaccine mandate 

The Louisiana trucking industry has joined a suit contesting President Joe Biden’s vaccine policy that requires private sector employers with over 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reports Logistics Management magazine.

The American Trucking Associations, along with the Louisiana Motor Truck Association, Mississippi Trucking Association and Texas Trucking Association, joined other business groups representing various facets of the supply chain in suing the Biden administration over its employer-based COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

ATA President and CEO Chris Spear says the Biden administration has overstepped its statutory authority in issuing this Emergency Temporary Standard. “This standard arbitrarily picks winners and losers, and puts employers in an untenable position of forcing workers to choose between working and their private medical decisions, which is something that cannot be allowed,” Spear says.

ATA says it told the administration that this mandate, given the nature of the industry and makeup of trucking’s workforce, could have devastating impacts on the supply chain and the economy. Read the entire story.

