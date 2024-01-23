Louisiana mobile sports betting continues to set records  

Mobile sports wagers were up again in December, marking an increase every month so far in fiscal year 2023-24.

Sportsbooks continue to boggle our minds with these numbers, Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chair Ronnie Johns said at a meeting last week.

“Looks like every month we set a new record,” he said. “It’s all driven by football … during the fall months.”

Mobile sportsbooks took $344.9 million in wagers in December, resulting in $7.1 million in taxes paid. The numbers put revenue through the first six months of fiscal year 2023-24 at $23.9 million, up 7.9% from the same time the year before.

December’s $344.9 million in mobile sports wagers tops November’s by about $22 million, up 57.7% from the prior year. Read the full story from The Center Square.