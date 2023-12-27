Louisiana, Mississippi lose residents as other Southeast states gain

Newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Louisiana and Mississippi are losing residents at a time when the rest of the South is growing.

Louisiana ranks at No. 5 for losses, with the populace shrinking by 110,709 between April 1, 2020, and July 1 of this year. Neighboring Mississippi lost 13,944 residents and was ranked 33rd in terms of population gain or loss during the same period.

Both states, along with Maryland (down 99,579 residents) were the outliers in the U.S. Census’s South Region, where the overall population expanded by 706,266 during the dataset period. The region includes Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Florida topped population growth nationwide, with a gain of 818,762 residents between April 2020 and July 1, followed by Texas (656,220), North Carolina (310,189), South Carolina (248,055) and Arizona (218,247).

