Louisiana medical marijuana producer doubling its cultivation capacity 

Louisiana’s largest medical marijuana producer is doubling its growing space in 2023, citing projections for higher demand and new laws it believes have streamlined regulations, USA Today Network reports.

Good Day Farm, the private partner of the LSU AgCenter, is adding 40,000 square feet of cultivation capacity at its 225,000-square-foot facility in Ruston.

The LSU AgCenter and Southern AgCenter and their private partners are the only growers who can legally cultivate cannabis in Louisiana’s medical marijuana program

MJBizDaily, an online publication devoted to the cannabis industry, projects Louisiana’s medical marijuana sales to rise as high as $400 million by 2025.

Good Day also operates a smaller growing facility in Baton Rouge that includes an LSU AgCenter research lab. The company invested more than $50 million in its Louisiana operations in 2022 and produced about 17,000 pounds of marijuana, according to a new report from the LSU AgCenter.

Read the full story from USA Today Network.