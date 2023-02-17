Louisiana may bar more banks from state business over gun, energy policies 

The Louisiana State Bond Commission might further limit the state’s business with large banks based on their dealings with gun manufacturers and energy issues. Critics fear such a restriction could cost taxpayers more money by limiting competition for the state’s banking business.

Commission members intend to interview representatives from a handful of banks next week about their firearms and energy policies. If the banks’ views don’t align with the perspective or goals of the Republican-majority commission, they could be removed from a list of qualified institutions that are invited to bid on state business, including an upcoming $275 million bond sale.

Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office pushed Thursday to disqualify six national banks—JPMorgan Chase & Co., Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada, UBS and Wells Fargo—from Louisiana’s list of pre-approved financial institutions. But state legislators on the commission refused to exclude them before interviewing the banks’ representatives first.

Craig Cassagne, who represented the attorney general’s office at Thursday’s commission meeting, told the other members that JPMorgan should be blackballed because it limits the business it does with gun manufacturers that sell military-style weapons to people under 21. The five other banks also should be excluded, in Landry’s opinion, because they oppose fossil fuel production.

If all six firms were excluded, that would leave just one large institution in the pool of banks that could be considered for Louisiana’s upcoming bond deal. There are 21 other banks that have pre-qualified, but they are midsize or smaller banks.

“That takes out every large, commercial bank except for TD Securities,” says Lela Folse, director of the bond commission. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.