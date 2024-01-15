Louisiana Marathon sees uptick in competitors

Last weekend’s Louisiana Marathon in downtown Baton Rouge drew nearly 1,000 more runners than last year and the highest number since before the pandemic.

In all, 5,581 runners registered for the six races held over three days, according to Mike Wattigny, marketing and communications director of FreshJunkie, which hosts the event. Nearly 1,300 runners competed in the full marathon on Sunday, while nearly 2,250 competed in the half-marathon.

New this year was the Birth Center of Baton Rouge Diaper Dash, a crawling race for infants. Sixteen infants competed in the dash.

Race organizers also incorporated a charity component to the event—Geaux the Distance. Girls on the Run was the inaugural team charity and set a goal of raising $5,000 through the event. As of Monday morning, that tally was just shy of $10,000, and is expected to grow, according to Wattigny.

Participants came from 47 states and 11 countries, including as far as Australia and South Africa. Sixty percent of registered contestants reported traveling from outside the Capital Region.

“We wanted to attract more visitors to Baton Rouge,” Wattigny says. “We sold out virtually every downtown hotel room. … Mother nature was very kind to us this year. Temperatures were predicted to be colder, but wound up ideal.”