Louisiana Marathon running this weekend despite pandemic

Like most things this past COVID-riddled year, the Louisiana Marathon will look a lot different when it kicks off this weekend.

Luckily for runners, the race is still on, with events beginning Saturday morning leading into Sunday’s full marathon. But unlike years past, there won’t be streets lined with supporters or spectators handing out waters at the aid stations.

Safety protocols have given the 2021 edition a much different look. Runners will be grouped into separate “start corrals,” where cones will be placed 6 feet apart to encourage participants to maintain social distancing. The first corral of runners starts at 8 a.m. for Saturday’s quarter-marathon and 5K, and 7 a.m. for the full marathon and half-marathon, with the following groups moving to the starting line in order.

Masks are not required while running the race, but runners are required to wear a mask before starting and after crossing the finish line. Runners are also encouraged to bring their own personal hydration in order to reduce potential contact. Cups of water will still be available at the various aid stations throughout the course, but will not be handed out to runners.

Awards will be based on chip timing, and the results will be posted online after the race. Winners can still claim their hardware from the awards table, but will be required to verify the results on their phones.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Louisiana Marathon, which has grown substantially since its inception, having featured participants from all 50 states as well as more than 32 countries. The course takes runners on a scenic route through downtown Baton Rouge, the university lakes, LSU’s campus and several historic neighborhoods along the way.

