Louisiana litter task force meets for first time to begin developing strategy 

Gov. John Bel Edwards kicked off the first meeting of his new Governor’s Task Force on Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification today at the Water Campus in Baton Rouge.

Edwards’ initiative will be led by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser through his office, which oversees tourism, state parks and museums, USA Today Network reports.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful lists Louisiana as the eighth-most littered state in the U.S. Louisiana’s litter problem isn’t new. It first gained attention in 2017 when former state parks director Robert Barham declared Louisiana as “the trashiest state in America.”

Edwards is asking the Legislature to fund the new initiative with $1.5 million this year. Louisiana already spends about $40 million a year on litter abatement with about $10 million coming through the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The 26-member task force must present a strategy and recommendations by July 1. Read more.