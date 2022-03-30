Louisiana Legislature overrides Gov. Edwards’ veto of congressional map 

The Louisiana Legislature voted today to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a congressional redistricting map that maintains a single Black-majority seat out of six. However, federal judges will almost certainly have the final say, USA Today Network reports.

Veto overrides are rare in Louisiana, having now occurred only three times since the current state Constitution was enacted in 1973. But Republicans secured the two-thirds votes needed in both the House (72-31) and Senate (27-11).

The vetoed map becomes law for now, though civil rights groups have vowed to file lawsuits to challenge the boundaries, contending the map violates the federal Voting Rights Act.

Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, and Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, who shepherded the redistricting process as chairs of the committees that first considered the bills, asked members to override the governor without “rehashing” the debate, as Stefanski said. Read the full story.