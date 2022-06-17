Louisiana legislative auditor, CPRA at odds over federal funds monitoring

The Louisiana legislative auditor contends that the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority is not complying with requirements to monitor the millions of federal dollars it disperses, though agency officials disagree with that assessment, The Center Square reports.

Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report last week that examined CPRA finances, internal controls over financial reporting and compliance, and whether the agency complied with applicable laws and regulations in 2021.

The most significant finding came in regard to monitoring requirements for funds disbursed through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act. Of CPRA’s $73.8 million in expenditures, $60.9 million went to coastal political subdivisions, local groups reimbursed by CPRA for infrastructure construction, levee improvements, engineering and design work and real estate acquisition.

The local groups on the coast enter into agreements with private vendors to provide construction, engineering and design, and real estate services for each restoration project. The relationship between these groups’ reimbursement and the CPRA is where the dispute stems.

Auditors’ interpretation of the federal reporting requirements concluded that the relationships between the CPRA and local groups are subrecipient relationships that come with distinct federal reporting requirements, while the CPRA considers local governments as contractors that don’t fall under the subrecipient requirements. Read the full story about the dispute.