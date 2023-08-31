Louisiana lawmakers convene task force to help distressed municipalities 

A new legislative task force is looking at how to help Louisiana’s municipalities survive.

Charged with studying “the dissolution or absorption of fiscally distressed municipalities,” the group set the tone in its first meeting with a vote to change its name to the “Solutions to Achieve Viability and Efficiency” task force.

The focus, all agreed, should be on measures to proactively help municipalities maintain financial health amid declining populations, business loss, infrastructure issues, and other obstacles that have driven 21 to seek help from the state. Some have sought to dissolve their governments entirely.

Auditors find many cannot pass a budget, or are experiencing declining revenues, degrading water and sewer systems, and inadequate budgeting, financial management and monitoring.

All but one of the municipalities working with the state are losing population. Meanwhile, a financial risk model the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office uses shows 83 municipalities in fiscal distress.

Since 2005, 12 entities have gone into fiscal administration, which involves the attorney general, treasurer, and the legislative auditor voting to put the local government under complete financial control of the state.

Guy Cormier, executive director of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana, stressed repeatedly that the task force should focus on solutions to help locals avoid dissolving, while others on the task force called for clarity in that process for those that can’t avoid it.

