Saying the state is overrun with alligators, Louisiana lawmaker calls for action

A Louisiana lawmaker wants to explore expanding the hunting limits and season for alligators, which have exploded in population over the past 50 years, USA Today Network reports. There are more than 3 million alligators in the state, with just one-third of them farmed.

“We’re being overrun by alligators,” says Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine. “Two Sundays ago my neighbor called and told me to be careful because there’s an alligator under your wife’s car.”

Brown’s House Concurrent Resolution 132 asks the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to seek ways to limit alligators’ intrusion into human populated areas.

Brown’s resolution cleared the House Natural Resources Committee without objection. Read the full story.