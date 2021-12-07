Louisiana named ‘Judicial Hellhole’ for ninth year in a row

The American Tort Reform Association has once again labeled Louisiana as a “Judicial Hellhole,” this year ranking the state at No. 6.

Louisiana has been included in the rankings for the past eight years, fluctuating between the No. 2 spot in 2013 to No. 8 in 2017. This year’s sixth-worst ranking is a slight improvement from 2020’s No. 5.

The organization labeled Louisiana as one such hellhole this year due to the costly combination of dozens of drawn-out coastal lawsuits, which it says cost the state thousands of jobs in the oil and gas industry, and the state’s high civil courts costs.

The American Tort Reform Association was founded in 1986 and is classified as a 501(c)(6) nonprofit. Its membership is made up largely from Fortune 500 companies, according to the Center for Justice and Democracy’s fact sheet on the organization. Its annual Judicial Hellhole list ranks cities and states alike for their legal climate.

This year’s report also claims that Louisiana accounts for a disproportionate amount of legal services TV advertisements as well as spending on those ads—4% of all spending and 5.6% of ads in one quarter—considering that the state accounts for less than 1.5% of the nation’s population. Read the full report here.