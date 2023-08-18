Louisiana jobless rate reaches record low for month of July 

Louisiana’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in July, the lowest rate ever for the month, beating out July 2022’s then-record 3.6%, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The number of seasonally adjusted unemployed individuals is estimated at 70,838, the lowest in series history. The Baton Rouge metro area, which has 422,800 jobs, lost 1,400 jobs from June 2023, but gained 8,100 jobs from July 2022, according to LWC’s report.

Gov. John Bel Edwards this morning issued a statement celebrating the record while also announcing James ‘Robert’ Wooley will be the next secretary of the LWC. Wooley replaces Ava Dejoie Cates, who will step down Aug. 31.

Prior to joining LWC, Wooley was an attorney, former commissioner of insurance, and a respected corporate representative specializing in disaster management, insurance, corporate risk planning and consensus building. See the report.