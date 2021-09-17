Louisiana jobless claims rise for second week in a row after Hurricane Ida

Unemployment claims in the state rose for a second straight week and Southeast Louisiana, specifically, saw a sharp increase after Hurricane Ida devastated the region nearly three weeks ago.

Last week, 14,042 unemployment claims were filed in Louisiana, increasing from the week before total of 9,724, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For comparison, during the same week last year 16,182 claims were filed in the state.

Meanwhile, the number of continued claims filed last week decreased to 35,984 from the week before average of 36,751.

From July to August 2021, Louisiana unemployment overall fell from 6.6% to 6.2%, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state had one of the nation’s largest over-the-month unemployment rate decreases.

However, Louisiana lost the fifth most construction jobs from February 2020 to August 2021, decreasing by 14%, or 19,700 jobs, according to The Construction Association’s data.

Construction employment in August was still below pre-pandemic numbers in most states, where it slipped or stagnated between July and August. Construction employment has been affected in many areas of the country as supply chain issues continue and the delta variant creates market uncertainty.