Louisiana job market shows signs of slowing 

Louisiana began seeing signs of its job market slowing down in August, with job openings falling by around 15,000 from July, new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows.

As The Daily Advertiser reports, the data released from the BLS on Wednesday is one of the first glimpses at how the state’s job market might be impacted by a potential recession or economic slowdown.

The data from August shows that job openings dropped sharply month to month, and hiring also showed signs of slowing.

The number of people leaving their jobs—either involuntarily or voluntarily—rose by 6,000 compared to July, as Louisiana workers continued to quit their jobs in high numbers. Read the full story (subscription).