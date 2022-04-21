Louisiana is the most expensive state for teen car insurance

Louisiana is the most expensive state for adding a teen driver to family insurance coverage, according to new research from Forbes Advisor.

In Louisiana, adding a 16-year old driver costs on average $5,587 per year, nearly six times the cost of the cheapest state for teen car insurance, Georgia.

The second most expensive state is Kentucky, at $3,381.

States with high insurance premiums usually have one or more of the following: “unique” insurance schemes, high-density populations, many uninsured drivers, and a proliferation of costly lawsuits that often push up premiums, Forbes writes.

Teens tend to pay the highest premiums across the country because of their predilection to accidents. States with intense weather events, like hurricanes in Louisiana, also drive premiums up.