Louisiana is responding to chronic absenteeism with a new strategy

As Louisiana makes strides in academic recovery, a new state-led initiative is putting the spotlight on a lingering challenge: chronic absenteeism.

The Louisiana Department of Education last month launched The Power of Presence, a comprehensive attendance strategy aimed at helping school systems across the state reduce absenteeism and improve student outcomes. The effort comes as concerns mount over whether inconsistent student attendance—particularly post-pandemic—could undercut recent learning gains.

“Power of Presence isn’t just another education program,” Noemi Donoso, CEO of New Schools for Baton Rouge, tells Daily Report. “It’s a recognition that Louisiana has reached a tipping point. While our state has made remarkable academic recovery gains, chronic absenteeism threatens to undermine everything that’s been built.”

The local data makes a compelling case for action. During the 2022-2023 school year, some 26,000 of the 125,000 students enrolled in K-12 public schools across the Capital Region were chronically absent—a 10% uptick from the year prior. Chronically absent students experience more behavioral issues, are less likely to read at grade level and are more likely to drop out.

Chronic absenteeism should be of particular concern for the business community, as it’s also a workforce development issue. Chronically absent students tend not to develop the skills needed to succeed in the workforce, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The Power of Presence framework provides school systems with clear, actionable steps that can be taken to encourage attendance and reduce absenteeism. It calls on districts to establish attendance teams, analyze data on a regular basis and implement proven intervention strategies for both at-risk students and those who have already disengaged from the classroom.

Alongside the initiative, LDOE has launched a new student attendance landing page. The online hub offers easy access to guidance documents, data tools, customizable templates and legal resources.

According to Donoso, Power of Presence represents exactly the kind of evidence-based, systems-level thinking that her organization has long championed.

“In Baton Rouge, we’ve spent years working to prove that transformational academic outcomes are possible, but none of that matters if students aren’t in their seats. … When attendance becomes optional, learning becomes impossible,” she says.