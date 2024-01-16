Louisiana is getting set to take over the permitting reins for carbon storage 

Next month, state regulators in Louisiana will take over responsibilities for carbon storage permitting from the Environmental Protection Agency.

State regulators say Louisiana is well positioned for a carbon capture and storage boom because of its unique geology and the maze of already-existing oil and gas pipelines that make developing the necessary infrastructure easier.

With 22 carbon storage proposals soon to fall under Louisiana’s purview, local environmental advocates say they’re concerned about the safety and regulation of these projects, given the relatively new practices involved and the proposed placement of many of these projects in what is often referred to as Cancer Alley.

However, the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources says there are environmental justice safeguards in place throughout the state’s permitting process to protect communities.

As LDNR prepares to authorize permits for the projects, the timeline on the 22 facilities’ approval is unclear. But new applications may be reviewed by the agency for upwards of 18 months before they are available for public comment, says Patrick Courreges, LDNR communications director.

As Louisiana takes over, Verite has put together a rundown of what carbon storage is and when the projects might come online. See the primer here.