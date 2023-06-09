Louisiana initial unemployment claims jump 13%

The number of new unemployment insurance claims filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission spiked 13% last week, the agency announced today.

The commission reports that it received 2,770 initial claims during the week ending June 3, up from 2,447 claims submitted the week ending May 27.

Last week’s number of initial claims represented a 32% increase over the previous year, when 2,094 initial claims were filed.

The number of continuing claims also increased 3% week over week, going from 12,092 for the week ending May 27 to 12,450 last week. Read the full release.